Shropshire victim loses £30,000 to fake BT caller fraud

Criminals pretending to be from BT have been calling people and asking them to download an app in order to 'help' them check their account.

Once the app has been downloaded, the fraudsters are able to access the victim’s online banking and use this to manipulate them into sending them money.

West Mercia Police received a report from an elderly victim on Thursday who confirmed that he was called and told by the fake BT staff that there was suspicious activity on his account.

Once he had downloaded the app onto his computer, the offenders took control of the device.

They showed him a transaction of £30,000 into his current account and said that he needed to transfer it into a different account for safekeeping.

The vulnerable victim was then asked to attend his bank, keeping his phone line open. He then transferred the £30,000 into an unknown account.

The victim has since found out that the original £30,000 had been transferred from his own savings account into his current account, which he then transferred to the ‘safekeeping’ account, which was the offender’s.

Detective Sergeant John Higgins from Shrewsbury CID said: “This is a cruel fraud, abusing the trust that vulnerable people have with established and well known organisations they think they can trust.

“I want to reassure people that detectives are investigating the offenders and that we are working with UK Finance to make sure the appropriate level of banking protocol is in place to support and protect victims of fraud.

“I would like to remind everyone that the police, government agencies and well-known companies such as BT will never ask you to transfer funds for them in this manner. They will certainly never ask you to attend your bank and if you or your family receive a call like this, hang up immediately.