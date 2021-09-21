Police dog sniffs out Shropshire burglary suspect hiding in water

PD Stevie

Police Dog Stevie was also praised for probably saving the life of a man who fled the scene after crashing his car and hiding in a cold water course.

Stevie's handlers at West Mercia Police Dogs @K999Cops proudly growled: "More success for PD Stevie, locating a male wanted for a burglary, who had crashed his car, and fled the scene, in Shropshire last week.

"Track was several hours old, but this didn’t stop PD Stevie doing his duty, and locating the male."

The actions of the crimefighting canine were noticed by the top dogs at West Mercia Police who tweeted: "Not all heroes wear capes - good work PD Stevie!

And @K999Cops responded by adding: "Thank you-not only did they arrest the male, but probably saved his life, as he was hiding in a water course, which was very cold!

There was also some sad news from the police dog handling team this week when they announced the death of retired police dog Henk.

"Extremely sad news-RPD Henk has left us, to cross rainbow bridge - he will be sorely missed by his handler, and family, and all who knew him at the section," said @K999Cops.

"Henk was a true character, loyal & brave PD to his handler protecting him & getting him out of scrapes on several occasions. RIP Henky lovely boy."