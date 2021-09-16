Bus survey extended

People have until Friday to fill the survey in.

The Shropshire Bus Back Better survey has already been completed by more than 2,000 people – but organisers have decided to keep it open a few more days so more people can have their say.

A spokesman said: "Even if you don’t currently use bus services, we want to hear how we could make changes so you would consider using them in future.

"This Autumn we’re bidding to the Government’s Bus Back Better fund to transform services across Shropshire.

"We’ve got some great initial ideas – but our bid will be much stronger with your views on board. We’ve created an online survey so you can have your say, which can be accessed by visiting: shropshire.gov.uk/busbackbetter