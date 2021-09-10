Lifesaving message from Shropshire to be rolled out across the UK

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 23/01/2019 - Police Officer and Police Community Support Officer walk the streets of Oswestry..

West Mercia Police teamed up with charities Missing People and Samaritans for the initiative back in 2011 to launch the Suicide Textsafe initiative, which reaches out to missing adults and children who may be at risk of serious harm or suicide.

The service allows officer responding to a report of a missing adult or child to notify Missing People, where they can coordinated sending an independent message offering advice and support from a Samaritan.

Superintendent Gareth Morgan, who is the Force’s Missing Person Lead, said: "For several years we have seen the benefits of this system across the counties covered by West Mercia, with the service assisting those who are vulnerable or are reported missing and potentially in crisis.