No covid deaths for Shropshire but more across the UK

None of the deaths have been in Shropshire, the local figures show.
The UK-wide deaths bring the total for the past week to 789, a small decrease of two per cent on the previous week.
The three tragic deaths in Shropshire in the past week is 25 per cent down on the previous week.
Figures show that 12 patients were admitted to either the Royal Shrewsbury or the Princess Royal Hospitals suffering Covid symptoms in the 24 hour period bringing the weekly total to 52, an increase of 20 per cent on the week before.
In Shropshire 162 people tested positive for Covid in 24 hours, 1,048 in the week. There were 131 positive tests in Telford and Wrekin, bringing its weekly total to 824.