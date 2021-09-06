No covid deaths for Shropshire but more across the UK

File photo dated 15/07/21 of a message to self-isolate displayed on the NHS coronavirus contact tracing app. Those "pinged" by the NHS app in England and Wales are up to four times more likely to have Covid-19 than someone who is not, research suggests. A survey of more than 750,000 Zoe Covid Symptom Study contributors found only 2.4% of fully vaccinated participants who were pinged, but felt physically normal, went on to test positive. Issue date: Friday August 13, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

None of the deaths have been in Shropshire, the local figures show.

The UK-wide deaths bring the total for the past week to 789, a small decrease of two per cent on the previous week.

The three tragic deaths in Shropshire in the past week is 25 per cent down on the previous week.

Figures show that 12 patients were admitted to either the Royal Shrewsbury or the Princess Royal Hospitals suffering Covid symptoms in the 24 hour period bringing the weekly total to 52, an increase of 20 per cent on the week before.