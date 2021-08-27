Local campaign group welcomes climate change report

File photo dated 28/2/2012 of solar panels on a roof of a house in Derbyshire. One of the UK's largest renewable energy suppliers has written to the Chancellor to warn that plans to change VAT from 5% to 20% for families buying solar panels and renewable technology could harm the country's push for a net zero carbon economy by 2050. PA Photo. Issue date: Tuesday September 10, 2019. Juliet Davenport, chief executive and founder of Good Energy - which has around 250,000 customers, called on Sajid Javid to scrap the plans, which come into effect on October 1. See PA story CITY GoodEnergy. Photo credit should read: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.

Daniel Jones, of Generation Zero Carbon Shropshire said: “The IPCC report is a welcome and overdue reminder that action on climate change isn’t something that can be put off to the future; it’s something that needs to be happening now.

"The effects of excess carbon emissions can be felt everywhere, from melting ice caps in global ecosystems like the Arctic to higher air pollution in local towns like Shrewsbury. Even several small lifestyle changes to limit our carbon footprint will add up to major reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. We at Generation Zero Carbon Shropshire feel it is vital that everyone from local communities to governments makes an effort to reduce global carbon emissions, and even more vital to make sure everyone knows they can contribute to that effort.”

The Shropshire Climate Action Partnership, formed to respond to the emergency, produced its Zero Carbon Shropshire Plan at the end of 2020 and is now working with its partners towards Shropshire including Telford and Wrekin being carbon neutral by 2030.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, natural assets and the green economy, said: “Shropshire Council recognises both the impacts that an unstable climate is already having on public services and our duty to reduce our carbon footprint and tackle the biodiversity crisis locally and globally. Whilst there is an urgent need to achieve significant emissions reductions, the transition to a low carbon economy may also generate many economic, health & wellbeing, and environmental benefits.

"As well as leading by example, Shropshire Council is working closely with SCAP to help local businesses and communities take urgent action to reduce their emissions, improve their resilience and make the most of opportunities for green growth.”

The Partnership comprises of a wide range of businesses, organisations and individual members including, amongst others, the Environment Agency, Harper Adams University, Severn Trent Water, Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Shropshire Council, Telford & Wrekin Council. It continues to attract new partners who share the same goals. All have pledged to work together to address carbon emissions across buildings, transport, business, consumption, energy production, nature regeneration and carbon storage