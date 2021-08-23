More Covid deaths in the UK but none for the region

Anna Garside, 28. receives her second coronavirus vaccination at the UK's first nightclub vaccine centre which has been set up at Birmingham's oldest and largest LGBT venue, the Nightingale Club. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus . Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire.

None of the deaths were in either Shropshire or Telford and Wrekin although sadly the region has seen four deaths in the last week.

Five patients were admitted to either the Princess Royal or Royal Shrewsbury Hospital during the 24 hours, bringing the weekly total to 27, 6.9 per cent down on the previous week.

Unfortunately the number of positive cases in Shropshire, 172 in the 24 hour period, bring the weekly figure to 1,218 a 20 per cent rise.

The figures in Telford and Wrekin are 64 positive cases in 24 hours and 651 in the week, up 8.5 per cent.

Telford continues to be below the UK figure for those who have had their second jab, 71.5 per cent, with 81.4 per cent of the population having had their first vaccine.