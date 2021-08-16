Activities to help children learn more about the environment

"It’s important not to forget the impact that climate change headlines and images can have on the youngest members of our society," a spokesperson for the group of young adults dedicated to supporting the drive to achieve net zero

carbon emissions across Shropshire by 2030 said.

Based around a little book called “A Planet Full of Plastic” by Neal Layman, the group is leading a series of fun activities designed to help children understand how plastic is affecting the environment whilst exploring the positive steps they can take to avoid this.

"There are lots of lovely books suitable for the younger reader that provide age-appropriate explanations of the issues and upbeat stories about how people are trying to solve them. Your local library is a great place to start."

A survey for BBC Newsround shows that nearly three-quarters of young people are worried about the state of the planet and two-thirds say leaders aren’t listening to their views enough.

"There is much we can do to help children more empowered. By helping them to recycle or reuse things, taking them into nature or teaching them to cook, garden and mend things we are not only acknowledging their concerns butalso supporting them in taking action."