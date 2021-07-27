Over 50s can get help setting up their own business

By Sue Austin

The over-50 setting up their own business still have time to join up to a new initiative.

VERNON HOGG, SHREWSBURY, LAUNCH OF NEW COMPANY CALLED HADLEIGH MANAGEMENT
Silverpreneurs is a co-operative of business experts with funding from the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire.

It has been set up as part of a drive to boost Shropshire’s economy by tapping into the skills and experience of older people who have small or start-up businesses and pay council tax or business rates to Shropshire Council.

The service is fully funded by the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire and will offer free business support in a three-month long programme.

Co-founders Vernon Hogg and Chris Gough said the vision was to inspire innovation and aspiration amongst older people, particularly those from a corporate background, to set up or develop their own businesses.

Mr Hogg said: “People aged 50 and above continue to face greater difficulty in accessing work-related training and re-entering employment than younger age groups.

“There is vast support for younger generations starting their business journey but very little for those from the experienced manager or director level with a desire to launch their own enterprise.”

Further details on the programme are available from silverpreneurs-ltd.com or by completing the expression of interest form at https://www.silverpreneurs-ltd.com/contact-us.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

