Water safety message as fire service responds to incidents

Firefighters have been called out to two water rescue incidents in the last seven days.

Across the UK there have been 12 fatalities in the water including a 16 year old boy who died in the River Dee in Chester.

Fire and water safety officer for the service, James Sutherland said: "We are really lucky to have beautiful lakes, rivers and reservoirs in Shropshire and in hot weather it can be really tempting to get in.

"However you can get yourself into trouble really quickly."

"You have to ask yourself: what's below the surface of the water; am I strong enough to fight the current; will the temperature of the water cause me to go into shock.

He also warned people not to go into the water if they see someone in difficulty.

"Ring 999 and ask for the Fire Service, don't go in yourself," he said.

"Every drowning is preventable. You must stay water aware and respect your surroundings. That way hopefully the next person we rescue isn't you."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has a specialist water safety unit based in Shrewsbury.