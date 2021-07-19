No new deaths linked to Covid in Shropshire

By Sue AustinLocal HubsPublished:

There have been 19 deaths linked with Covid-19 across Shropshire in the latest daily figures released by the Government, with none reported in Shropshire.

The UK wide figure brings the total of death where the person has tested positive in the previous 28 days 296 in a week, a 48 per cent increase on the previous seven days.

In the 24 hour period there were 742 people admitted to hospital, bringing the weekly total to 4,317.

There were 39,950 people that tested positive for the virus making 322,170 positive cases in seven days.

Vaccinations continue to be given, 18,186 people getting their first dose, making the total 46,314,039 and 128,878 their second meaning 36,099,727 people in the UK have had both Covid jabs.

