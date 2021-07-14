Resurfacing work continues across the county

Recent resurfacing work in Whittington

The 37 difference resurfacing projects will be carried in all areas of the county over 115 miles.

The annual resurfacing programme is put together based on regular inspections and annual surveys of the county’s roads, plus reports from residents, councillors, parish councils and community groups.

This year’s programme includes seven roads in central Shropshire, 14 in north Shropshire, and 16 in south Shropshire.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said: “We’re committed to improving our roads and making them safer for all road users. Our annual resurfacing programme is an important part of this. It will greatly improve nearly 200km of roads, and help to prevent problems occurring in the future, and means we won’t have to spend as much time on smaller repairs.

“I thank people for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.”

Work will be carried out by Shropshire Council’s contractor, Kier.

In Shrewsbury work will include Abbey Foregate, Bell Lane to Column Roundabout, Shrewsbury and the Bicton Heath Roundabout on the Welshpool Roads. The B4393 Alberbury Road in Ford, B5063 Wytheford Road, Shawbury

Broomhill Lane to Pulverbatch, Buildwas Bank, and Grange Farm junction to Preston Gubbals are also in the programme of work.

North Shropshire roads include: Halfway House to Westbury; Northwood to Ellesmere road, Wem; A41 Chester Road roundabout to Hinton bank roundabout, Whitchurch; Burlton crossroads to English Frankton junction, Loppington;

Crow lane, Childs Ercall; Mile Bank Road, Whitchurch; Newtown, Whitchurch.

Oswestry stretches include Castle Street, Shrewsbury Road and Vyrnwy Road in the town; Chirk Road, Gobowen; Little London Lane, Trefonen; Morda junction Trefonen road-start of 60mph, Morda and Whittington Road, Whittington.

Others are: A442 Telford Road rural section, Bridgnorth; A5 Pickmere roundabout to B5314 junction, Crackleybank; B4194 Sweveneys junction to Clogs Bank, Buttonbridge; B4363 from A4117 to Kinlet Bank, Neen Savage;