New roles on offer by animal charity

Animal rescue officer, Ellie West

Rescue officers, a new rank in the RSPCA's inspectorate, carry out vital work to make a real difference to the lives of animals.

At the frontline of animal welfare they rescue all different types of animals - from hedgehogs to huntsman spiders - as well as helping the people who care for those animals.

They also play a part alongside the inspectors in investigating allegations of neglect and cruelty which could lead to prosecutions - this part of the job can be difficult and resilience in facing confrontation is needed from the successful candidates.

RSPCA head of the inspectorate Dermot Murphy said: "As someone who started my career in an entry level role, I know what an exciting opportunity this is for the right candidate.

"This is a difficult job which needs a resilient character but there are also truly magical moments, such as removing animals from a situation where they are suffering and seeing them heal, physically and mentally.

"Releasing wildlife is always a joy, untangling a fox that gets caught in goal netting is one example. Helping an owner by giving advice or assistance where a person is struggling is also rewarding.

The RSPCA is also looking to fill vacancies across the UK.

It says the training for animal rescue officers is as unique as the job abseiling down a mountain, swimming 50metres fully clothed and carrying out water rescue training.

Animal rescue officers can be called out to all sorts of locations, so applicants must have no fear of heights or cramped spaces and - of course - no allergies to animals.

"With a vacancy in Wales in particular, we're also really eager to get applications from Welsh-speaking candidates - as we look to carry out more of our frontline work in both of Wales' official languages, where possible to do so."

Ellie West - who has worked for the RSPCA for 13 years, and covers the West Wales area aid she had recently been involved in saving a cat from a gin trap, returning an otter to the wild who'd had a run-in with an electric fence and the rescue of five bats found in a refuse sack on an A road.

"I absolutely love being an Animal Rescue Officer. I feel so privileged to be in a position to make a real difference to the lives of animals every day through my work.

"From wildlife to pets, and so much more, no two days are the same - but the feeling of saving an animal, or returning wildlife back to where it belongs, never grows old."