Help at Home service success

The Help at Home scheme

The service has been running for almost 20 years, helping older people maintain their independence in their own homes.

Organisers said team continued throughout lockdown to provide an essential service in a covid-safe way ensuring local older people did not go without regular support during such a difficult time.

Director of Operations, Kevin Moore, said: "Over a 12-month period, a total of 66,500 hours of support was provided, often involving practical help such as cleaning, laundry, gardening, shopping and collecting prescriptions.

As the charity looks to support even more older people, they are recruiting for Home Support Workers to assist in keeping up with demand.

Mr Moore said: “Our Help at Home service is one of our longest standing services and many of our team have over 10 years’ experience. They are all dedicated to helping older people remain healthy and happy in their own homes. As demand for our service increases we are looking for kind, hardworking staff to ensure older people get the support they need - so if anyone would like to know more about becoming a Home Support Worker with us please get in touch.”

The Help at Home service is available county-wide and is delivered by paid Home Support Workers who carry out everyday tasks that an older person may find difficult to manage.