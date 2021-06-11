Air Force One flies over Shropshire as Joe Biden heads to G7 summit in Cornwall

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden flew over Shropshire on their way to the G7 summit in Cornwall

Air Force One flew into the UK on Wednesday, ahead of the G7 Summit in Cornwall, in the us President's first overseas trip since taking office in January.

It made a stop at RAF Mildenhall just before 8pm, where he and First Lady Jill Biden met and gave a speech to US service personnel stationed at the Suffolk airbase.

The couple then left shortly before 10pm for the trip to Cornwall.

Air Force One, the official call sign for a plane carrying the US President, first flew north east, going as far as Manchester before turning south.

Those tracking the flight in Shropshire took to social media to speculate that the plane may be heading for Shropshire.

Air Force One's flight from RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk to Newquay in Cornwall - via Shropshire

Flying at 22,000 feet Air Force One cruised over Ellesmere Port and flew south directly over the county at about 10.30pm. The flight track showed it heading between Oswestry and Shrewsbury, before continuing over South Shropshire.

One enthusiast said the President's plane was late touching down at Newquay.

"It was held up because there were so many drones up in the area," he said.

President Biden is due to hold talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson before the three-day G7 Summit gets underway at Carbis Bay, near St Ives, on Friday.