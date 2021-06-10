Bronze age artefacts could stay in Shropshire

The Bronze Age discoveries

The collection was found in the Shropshire Marches by an anonymous metal detector user in May 2018, alongside what could be the most significant piece of Bronze Age metalwork ever discovered in Britain – the Shropshire Sun Pendant.

The Sun Pendant is so important is will live at the British Museum.

However it will go on display for the first time ever at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery from September 10 until December 12 this year.

Fay Bailey, Shropshire Council’s manager for Shropshire Museums and Archives, said: that displaying the items together for the first time at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery will offer a unique opportunity for visitors to learn about this fascinating period of Bronze Age Shropshire.

“The vast array of high-quality metalwork suggests that the Shropshire site was an important location for ceremonial activity for over a thousand years.

“These objects and ongoing fieldwork at the spot where there were found is revealing important discoveries about this period in British prehistory, advancing our collective archaeological knowledge and understanding of why precious objects would be deposited in a certain area.

“These finds also have the potential to help us date the transition between Bronze and Iron Ages.”

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, place, tourism and transport, added:

“It will be wonderful to have the Sun Pendant back here in Shropshire where it belongs, and it would be great to be able to display the other items alongside it if we can for local people and visitors to enjoy.

“The last 15 months have been difficult for everyone and, as restrictions ease, we are looking forward to people returning to our county to enjoy all it has to offer, and I’m confident that this beautiful collection will be a real draw.”