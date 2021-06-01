Mammal survey organisers wants help from county

A grey squirrel in an Ellesmere garden

The People's Trust for Endangered Species is running its annual Living with Mammals survey.

A spokesman for the charity said: "We saw record-breaking numbers of volunteers take party last year thanks to more people being at home and having time to watch the wildlife.

"The result was a huge number of mammal sightings, from hazel dormice on birdfeeders to hedgehogs in gardens after dark.

"It sparked a newfound appreciation , love and interest in nature for many, in all corners of the country."