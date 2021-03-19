Shropshire holiday businesses could benefit from visitors

Developments around the Government’s roadmap out of the third Lockdown, and what sites and specific facilities can reopen safely from Monday 12 April if conditions are met, and likewise from Monday 17 May will be discussed as well as Covid secure measures that have to be in place.

Panellists including Mark Hooper,, Visit Shropshire, Jessica Moores, Shropshire Council’s licensing team and Damon Beaufoy environmental health officer in regulatory services. They will provide practical advice and guidance on re-opening accommodation safely, and to provide updates on the latest legislation. There will also be a question and answer session.

Karen Collier, Shropshire council’s head of regulatory services, said: “It has been a very difficult year for Shropshire’s visitor economy, including those businesses within the accommodation sector, and the council has done all it can to support them.

“As we approach 12 April, it is crucial that businesses are equipped to reopen safely to protect their staff, visitors and Shropshire communities.

“This webinar will offer businesses in Shropshire’s accommodation sector expert advice and guidance on how to be Covid secure, to enable them to reopen safely when restrictions allow. I would strongly encourage businesses to register for this event, as we look to set Shropshire’s visitor economy on the road to recovery.”

Mr Hooper, said: “Shropshire is predicted to see a huge boom in visitor numbers, and we need to ensure that these visitors have an enjoyable experience but also feel safe during their visit.

Visit Shropshire have been promoting the ‘We’re Good To Go’ Visit Britain scheme to ensure businesses are compliant with the latest guidance, and to let their visitors know they have put all measures in place.

With such high pent-up demand from across the country, and the summer period fast approaching, we look forward to welcoming back visitors to explore our beautiful county.”

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison at Shrewsbury BID, said: “Shrewsbury is ideally placed to be an extremely popular destination with the expected boom in domestic holidays this summer, so it’s vital that accommodation providers are safe and ready to reopen when restrictions are lifted.

“We have been working hard with partners such as Shropshire Council and Visit Shropshire to provide support and information to businesses, and we hope this webinar will be a useful resource for everyone who joins in.”