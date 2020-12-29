Fine for organiser of illegal rave

The organiser of a rave in a quarry car park has been fined £10,000 by West Mercia Police.

Officers went to Malvern Quarry after a report of around 40 – 50 people gathering in the car park.

They asked them to disperse and the organiser was issued with a £10,000 fine.

Details of the fine, on December 20, have just been revealed by the force.

South Worcestershire Safer Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Gareth Morgan, said: “I’ve been really pleased with the co-operation and understanding we’ve had from members of our community in relation to the Covid-19 regulations so far and it is disappointing we have had to attend such a gathering and issue a fine to the organiser.

“The restrictions that have been placed on us have meant it has been a difficult year for everyone in particular the strain of changed plans for many at Christmas.”

“It is now as important as ever we all do our bit to stay safe and protect ourselves, our family and our friends.”