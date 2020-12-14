Flood alerts for Shropshire

Two areas of Shropshire have been placed on flood alert after heavy rain at the weekend.

The area worst affected is expected to be from Shrewsbury south through the ounty.

While there are no flood warnings - flood alerts mean that low lying roads and farmland could be affected today (mon) and into Tuesay.

The government's flood department said "We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley. Locations that may be affected are White Abbey, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth."

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

There is also a flood alert on the River Teme in South Shropshire.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent the River Teme, River Onny and River Corve and their tributaries. Locations that may be affected include Bishops Castle, Church Stretton, Knighton and Ludlow."

