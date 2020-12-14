Flood alerts for Shropshire

The area worst affected is expected to be from Shrewsbury south through the ounty.

While there are no flood warnings - flood alerts mean that low lying roads and farmland could be affected today (mon) and into Tuesay.

The government's flood department said "We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley. Locations that may be affected are White Abbey, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth."

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

There is also a flood alert on the River Teme in South Shropshire.