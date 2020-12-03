Travel ban lifted between Wales and Shropshire could boost pub trade across the English border

Glyn Davies

It could bring a boost to Shropshire's hospitality trade as Wales shuts its pubs from 6pm each night and bans the sale of alcohol in them altogether.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced that Wales’ coronavirus regulations will be amended to prohibit travel to and from tier three areas in England; level three and four areas in Scotland and the whole of Northern Ireland, which is currently in lockdown.

While not bringing in rules the Senedd is 'strongly advising' people in Wales not to travel to other parts of the UK with lower levels of coronavirus – tier one and two areas in England or level one and two areas in Scotland – to help control the spread of the virus.

Mr Drakeford said coronavirus did not respect borders.

The border anomaly has been criticised on the Welsh side of the border.

Former Mongtomery MP, Glyn Davies, said he had been visiting his local pubs and restaurants for meals to support the local economy.

He said: "We are going to the Lion in Berriew tonight, after the Horseshoe, nr Berriew last night, after two others last week - before they succumb to the Welsh Government shut down which is about to hit us.

"From tomorrow, we can travel to Shrewsbury for evening dinner with wine, but cannot do the same in Berriew. You could say we are doing our best to “Eat out to Help out” but sadly from tomorrow, not in Wales. It is totally bonkers."

Mr Drakeford said: “There will be no restrictions on travel within Wales but we need to have some restrictions on travel across the border to those parts of the UK where infection rates are high to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We are also advising people in Wales not to travel into those parts of England and Scotland where the infection rate is lower, to help prevent them taking coronavirus with them.

“Coronavirus doesn’t respect borders – we all have a part to play in keeping Wales and the UK safe. Please think carefully about where you are going and what you are doing. This virus thrives wherever we come together with others.

“Taken together with our other measures, these travel restrictions will help to keep us all safe.”

All travel restrictions within the UK will be suspended between 23 and 27 December to allow people to meet members of their Christmas bubble. People travelling to and from Northern Ireland will be able to travel the day before this period starts and the day after.

The travel restrictions are likely to remain in place until at least January 2021 but will be kept under constant review.