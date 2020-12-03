Free parking begins in Shropshire Council car parks

Frankwell car park, Shrewsbury

The park for free after 11am will apply until January 17, bringing some relief to retailers in Shrewbury town centre and the county's market towns who will be hoping that the Christmas and January sales will help offset the losses of lockdown.

The free parking is only for those car parks run by the unitary authority.

Charges will apply between 8am and 11am each day, to ensure that the offer is aimed at shoppers and visitors to the town.

On street charges will remain as will charging for car parks at country parks.