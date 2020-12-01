Shropshire leisure centres reopening as county enters Tier 2

Much Wenlock Leisure Centre

Church Stretton Sports Centre, SpArC in Bishop’s Castle, Much Wenlock Leisure Centre and Roman Road Sports Centre in Shrewsbury will all open their doors in line with the latest Government guidelines.

Under those guidelines, swimming pools and fitness suites will reopen and group exercise classes will resume, utilising the same procedures that were implemented following the first lockdown.

Idsall Sports Centre at Shifnal will remain closed, although the council is planning to allow access to the outdoor pitches from Saturdayfor football fixtures to take place.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “Our leisure centres were well used by residents prior to this lockdown and we’re thrilled that we’re able to reopen our facilities from 2 December.

“We know that exercise is so important to our physical and mental health, so it’s great to be opening our doors again so people can exercise in a safe environment.

“We can’t wait to welcome back our customers."

Centres in Market Drayton, Oswestry and Shrewsbury, including the Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre and Shrewsbury Sports Village, operated by Shropshire Community Leisure Trust will also reopen.

The council invested in new air flow systems at Market Drayton Leisure Centre, Shrewsbury Sports Village and Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre so the facilities could reopen safely in line with Government guidance.