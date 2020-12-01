Activity packs keep older people busy

One of the St Martins day centre members with an activity sheet

Since March the day services team at Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin have been sending monthly themed activity packs funded by the Coop Community Fund to their day centre members and dementia support groups.

Members along with their family or carer can take part in all kinds of crafts and hobbies, sing along to song sheets and even joining in the charity's online quiz.

Age Concern said that with Christmas on its way, staff and volunteers are preparing their next Christmas themed activity pack to post and email to local older people in the hope to boost their spirits during this difficult time.

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said it would like to thank members of the Loppington Knitters group who have hand knitted over 200 Christmas coasters as a little gift for all the older people who receive the packs.

"Our staff and volunteers are always keeping the needs of older people at the forefront of their minds. The activity packs are a great way of providing opportunities for people to take part in shared activities. It’s important to maintain daily hobbies and activities to help mental wellbeing. We really hope the activities we have sent will offer some support during this difficult time.’