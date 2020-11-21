Showrooms trying to find loopholes in lockdown to stay open

Officers say they have concerns that some bathroom and kitchen, window and tile showrooms, that should only be offering delivery or click and collect are still allowing the public into the premises.

They say they are seeing a rise in the number of reports that non-essential retailers are remaining open, and others are attempting to find loopholes or circumvent the restrictions to justify opening.

The sale of Christmas trees is also raising concerns.

Frances Darling, Shropshire Council’s trading standards and licensing operations manager, said: “We do understand that these are extremely challenging times and we want to reassure businesses that we will support them to comply with the restrictions; however, the current serious position means that many businesses are required to close, and we have a duty to enforce those restrictions to protect people’s lives.

"This does not mean non-essential businesses cannot trade but the items must be pre-ordered and collected without the public entering the premises. People are permitted to leave home to collect or return orders from these businesses.

"Any failure to adhere to the restrictions will risk increasing the transmission of coronavirus and growth rate of cases of Covid-19, and this may lead to the current lockdown being extended or other more severe restrictions being brought into force during December 2020 and beyond."

She said it was understood that there was an imminent change to the legislation to permit Christmas tree farms to open however, this was unlikely to extend permission for any retailer simply to start selling Christmas trees.

"Retailers are advised to consider carefully the detail of the amended legislation once it is published, together with any supporting Government guidance, in order to determine whether it is legal for them to sell Christmas trees."

"During the whole coronavirus crisis, council officers have adopted a proportionate and pragmatic approach to enforcing business closure restrictions and this will continue. We are, however, seeing a rise in the number of reports that non-essential retailers are remaining open, and others are attempting to circumvent the restrictions to justify opening.

"For the restrictions to be effective in Shropshire, there is a significant need for robust ‘collective compliance’. To achieve this requires a desire by everyone, including businesses, to think seriously about how they act, behave and operate, and to consider how this helps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.