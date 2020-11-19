One further coronavirus death at Shropshire hospital trusts and two more in Powys

The data released by NHS England said one person died while in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH) after testing positive for Covid-19.

It means there have now been 233 Covid-related deaths at hospitals in the county since the start of the outbreak.

They include 213 at SaTH, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, 15 at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and five at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Office for National Statistics show 122 people have died in care homes in the Shropshire Council area, and 51 in Telford & Wrekin.

So far 102 people have died in Powys with the virus according to the ONS.

It comes as NHS England announced today a further 346 people across the country who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England's hospitals to 37,470.

Patients were aged between 35 and 102 years old. All except nine, aged between 54 and 99 years old, had known underlying health conditions. Their families have been informed.