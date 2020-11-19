Alcohol is not a long term answer to lockdown stress councillor says

Dean Carroll

But, while alcohol may help in the short term, a Shropshire councillor has warned that in the long run it can make stress harder to deal with.

Shropshire Council is supporting Alcohol Awareness Week which runs until Sunday.

A poll by Alcohol Change UK highlight this week showed that 28 per cent of people who had ever drunk alcohol thought they have been drinking more during the initial lockdown and continued over the summer.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with for adult social care, public health and climate change, said: “Whilst we know there is a clear link between excessive alcohol consumption and serious health conditions such as cancer and heart disease, we sometimes forget that it can impact on our mental health too.

“The pandemic has undoubtedly had an impact on many of us, in particularly our mental health and wellbeing. Whilst having a drink may help you feel relaxed, in the long run alcohol can contribute to feelings of depression and anxiety, and make stress harder to deal with.

“Alcohol Awareness Week is a reminder for us all to think and talk about our alcohol consumption, in particular during this challenging time and with the festive season approaching. Big differences to our long term health can be achieved just by making a few small changes to our drinking habits."

He said the council had produced a wide range of resources to support people’s mental health and wellbeing, available on it's website.

Alcohol Awareness Week aims to get people thinking and talking about alcohol, to motivate change at every level – individual, community and national. This year’s focus is on alcohol and mental health.

The survey showed one in five people saying they had drunk alcohol as a way to handle stress or anxiety during lockdown and The Royal College of Psychiatrists estimated that in June 2020, more than 8.4 million people in England were drinking at higher-risk levels, up from 4.8 million in February 2020.

Dr Richard Piper, Chief Executive of Alcohol Change UK, said: "Many of us are under an unbelievable amount of stress due to the pandemic. We’re seeing that those of us who are drinking more heavily are at real risk of worsening our mental health problems such as anxiety and depression, along with many other health conditions, as we turn to alcohol to cope.

“The good news is that being in control of our drinking can improve our mental health, and there are plenty of techniques out there for taking control if your drinking has got a bit out of hand, including our free Try Dry app.”