Massive funding boost for Shropshire road schemes

Shropshire council announces £1.5 million for highway improvements

More than 30 schemes in all corners of the county have been given a financial boost through the Community Infrastructure Levy scheme.

The money has come from developers who have been given planning permission for housing schemes, and will assist and go directly into upgrading roads and highways projects countywide.

One of the biggest schemes to have been given approval is a £225,000 safety improvements scheme in Ruyton-XI-Towns, near Oswestry. There has been a safety concern around the lorries using the village to avoid the A5 for several years and the highways upgrade bids to solve the issue.

Work will start on some of the 34 projects soon with some needing public consultation and planning.

Footway schemes amounting £145,000 have been given the go ahead in Church Stretton and Cleobury Mortimer; £140,000 has been approved for speed reduction or safety schemes in Ellesmere, Highley and Wem, £184,000 has been earmarked for crossing schemes in Ludlow, Market Drayton and Shrewsbury while £143,000 has been approved for cycle routes in Shrewsbury.

Gwilym Butler, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, place planning and regulatory services, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to approve millions of pounds of funding towards vital highways schemes the length and breadth of Shropshire.

“Some really important schemes have been funded here by money that has come from developers via the Community Infrastructure Levy, and supports some of the issues that development has caused in our towns and villages.

“These are schemes which will meet the demand from where housing developments have taken place. These schemes are just from the highways section of funding applications that have been submitted for this year, and the schemes have been identified from our local communities in our local Place Plans.

“We are really focussed on making our roads safer and greener, and these schemes will help with that. This is a further example of us listening to communities about what they want to happen in their area.