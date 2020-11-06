Shropshire Council works to meet increased demand in Armed Forces support service

The first national lockdown saw the provision, which operates at various locations throughout the county, moved online.

They had a number of guest speakers, which have given each session a different theme.

Council officers have been working to ensure the increased demand is met.

The next online sessions is taking place on Wednesday, November 11 at 2pm.

Since pledging its support to the Armed Forces Covenant in 2012, the council has worked with businesses across Shropshire to support military personnel, past and present. This is done through signing the Armed Forces Covenant and making bespoke pledges and offers of support.

The way in which local organisations pledge their support has also had to change and, instead of stopping this important work, the council has carried out virtual Armed Forces Covenant signings on Microsoft Teams – the first in the West Midlands.

Sean McCarthy, Shropshire Council’s Armed Forces Covenant lead, said: “In these challenging times it’s now more important than ever to thank and support our Armed Forces community who give so much to Shropshire and the whole of the UK.

“Running our outreach events online has proved successful and we’re continuing to build on the great work we have done to date in partnership with our military partners and local businesses and charities.”

To increase its support, the council is working with colleagues and the Armed Forces Covenant team to further incorporate the Armed Forces Covenant into law, to ensure that no member of the Armed Forces Community suffers disadvantage as a result of their service.

The legislation will have most effect by making it a legal duty for specified public bodies, including councils, to have due regard to the principles of the Covenant, and by including this commitment in the Armed Forces Bill to ensure it carries enough weight and stature as part of the Armed Forces Act.

The duty will focus on healthcare, housing, and education – the Covenant policy areas encompassed in the Armed Forces Act 2006 – and the areas most likely to affect serving and former members of the Armed Forces and their families.

Relevant officers of Shropshire Council are working to provide information and feedback which will be used to shape the legislation and accompanying guidance package.

Ultimately, the legislation with be discussed by MPs in the House of Commons before gaining Royal Assent.

The Armed Forces Covenant Team said: “The government is committed to introducing legislation to strengthen the Armed Forces Covenant, and plans to bring it forward next year in the Armed Forces Bill.