Hospice helped by marathon runners

The 16 runners had 24 hours to complete their 26.2-mile race after the race in the capital was postponed except for the elite athletes.

Robert Palin, whose parents, Sam and Josie were both cared for at the hospice, ran more than 150 laps of a Coalbrookdale playing field and then crossed the Iron Bridge for the final leg.

Hospice at Home Sister Sharon Evans set herself a run and a half – she completed 10 miles before walking up and down the Wrekin six times. And she even had a Severn Hospice- inspired manicure to match her running top.

Others clocked up the miles around Cardiff, the Peak District and Cricklade in Wiltshire.

Hannah Gamston, area fundraiser, said: “Like everyone else, we were very disappointed when the original April marathon event was cancelled.

“Our runners had been training so hard, but when the Virtual London Marathon was announced, they were keen to take part. We even had new supporters take on the challenge."