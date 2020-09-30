Plea for more support at Oswestry and Shrewsbury markets

Across Shropshire traders and market authorities say shoppers are supporting them as they recover from lockdown. But they say incentives for the sector would make a big difference.

Both Oswestry and Shrewsbury markets say they are busy with between 25-30 traders at the weekly outdoor market in Oswestry.

Lianne Dow, from Company of Hounds dog boutique in Shrewsbury’s indoor market, said last Saturday had been her busiest trading day of the year.

“Shopping patterns have changed and I think people who live in Shrewsbury and those who are working from home are now finding it easier to shop during weekdays.

“Many of my regulars have changed the days they come into Shrewsbury but they are still shopping in the town.”

A survey by the National Association for British Market Authorities said only 10 per cent of operators received any support from the Reopening High Street Safely Fund and 92 per cent had received no funding from the Local Government Income Compensation Scheme.

Approximately 40 per cent of traders received no payment from the Discretionary Grants Fund.

Advertising

The chief executive of NABMA is former Oswestry Town Council clerk, David Preston.

He said: “A substantial cross section of the industry operators are sending out a clear message of their concerns as to what markets will be, and look like, into the future.

A steady stream of customers at Shrewsbury market

Advertising

“It is feared that some local and traditional markets, may be at some risk by Easter unless government shows some serious support and financial encouragement to the markets industry. This is a time critical matter”.

Markets operators lost hundreds of thousands of pounds from rental during lockdown.

Markets manager for Oswestry Town Council, David Clough, said the income lost in rent from traders had been £25,000 and said there had been no help from government for that loss.

“Once the markets re-opened there was definitely a buzz back in the town,” he said.–

Mr Preston said: “The national figures reflected not only lost income during lockdown, but also the impact of introducing various local schemes of incentivised rents to encourage traders to return.” He added: “The financial impact on each market is immense, and ongoing, together with the cost of making each market Covid secure and complying daily with ever changing legislation.

“If markets are to play a serious role in the renaissance and regeneration of the high street; be a source for start-up business; and a leader in the food provenance agenda; then now is the time for government to give operators some confidence to plan for a future.”