Eleventh hour plea for public to respond to Local Plan

It says too many homes are being planned to be built in the county with not enough affordable housing included in the figure.

The deadline for consultation is tomorrow and the charity says people who feel able can go online to put forward their views.

A leading member of the organisation, Charles Green, has called on Shropshire Council to extend the consultation period saying key documents in the draft plan were only made public a week ago.

The chairman of the Shropshire branch of CPRE, Connor Furnival, said: "Anyone interested in the future of Shropshire’s countryside and rural settlements should be aware of just what is being proposed around you within the Draft Local Plan, which is out for consultation.

"We continue to think that: The Draft Plan's targets are too high; Its plans for growth are not sustainable, particularly in view of the declared climate emergency; The process is undemocratic; It still won’t get enough affordable housing built."

"After taking account of what people say now, the Draft Plan will then be finalised and put out for a further, more limited consultation before then going before a Government Inspector in a process which might last a year. "

The revised plan is not now expected to be adopted until 2022.