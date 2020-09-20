Recycling rises in lockdown

There was also a 7.25 per cent increase in the amount of garden waste collected in the same period.

New national research supports the fact that people across the UK have become more environmentally aware as a s result of the lockdown.

Statistics released today by the Recycle Now campaign to mark the 17th annual national Recycle Week show that nearly nine in 10 households say they ‘regularly recycle’, and 73 per cent of people are prepared to change their lifestyles to help the environment – up from 68 per cent in 2019.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member responsible for for waste , said

“To mark Recycle Week we want to thank people across Shropshire for continuing to recycle despite all that has happened this year. With people staying at home more and for longer we have seen a big increase in the amount of waste put out for recycling and want to say a big thank you to everyone for putting their recyclable waste out for collection.

“I also want to thank our brilliant recycling crews who continued to collect waste and recycling throughout the lockdown, and continue to do so as lockdown measures are eased. They have provided a brilliant and vital service – not just collecting our waste, but collecting more of it. They really do deserve the many thank you notes and messages that they received, especially at the start of lockdown.

“It’s fantastic to see that despite everything that has been thrown at them this year, more people than ever in Shripshire are taking responsibility for protecting the environment by choosing to recycle. This is something we can all do, wherever we live – an individual action that, when performed by everyone, adds up to a huge change.

“Shropshire’s recycling and waste workers have been real heroes too, providing the best service possible under the most difficult of circumstances. The recognition they received in the form of friendly waves, notes, cards and gifts left out for them is heart-warming proof of how Shropshire people have cooperated.

“Recycle Week this year is an opportunity to thank everyone Shropshire for continuing to recycle, whatever their circumstances and to celebrate the way we have all pulled together.”

Shropshire Council, businesses and other organisations are joining in with a range of activities to highlight the importance of recycling. Everyone – organisations and individuals – can support Recycle Week by using #RecycleWeek on social media.

The figures come from research carried out during lockdown and an omnibus survey completed in July.

For more information about recycling in the Shropshire Council area visit www.reycleforshrophire.org.