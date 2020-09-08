Finishing touches to Shropshire Way sculpture

The cast iron way-mark that has created by Fil Poli, at Condover Forge, will sit on a granite base by stonemason Ben McMillan.

It should be unveiled in time for the Shropshire Way Festival of Walks that will run from September 19-25.

Following the success of the last year’s festival all walking groups in Shropshire have been invited to organise and lead at least one walk on part of the Shropshire Way, which is fully waymarked with the distinctive orange and black buzzard symbol.

There will be a range of walks throughout the week of various distances and grades to suit all abilities. Some walks may end at a pub or a tearoom so that walkers can toast Shropshire’s own long-distance footpath.

Gill Pursey, SWA Trustee, said: “The revitalised Shropshire Way is being applauded for the quality of its diverse scenery and waymarking.

"Walking groups across the county are organising and leading varied walks during the week-long festival which explore some of the best sections of the Way.

"Visitors are welcome on most of the walks although their are limited numbers."

Part of the Shropshire Way sculpture

The Shropshire Way Association Charitable Trust is reliant on donations and on sales of the new Cicerone Guidebook via the website for funding projects, such as the sculpture, providing waymarks and leaflets for the route, and maintaining the website.

Anyone interested in supporting the work of the SWA can email donations@shropshireway.org.uk for more information.

Gill said there had been several record attempts in the past three months at either walking the Southern Section or the entire route.

There will by an attempt by Dave Stephens at setting the fastest known time for running the entire route in September, in aid of Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

"Certificates are available for completion of the southern and northern routes, or for the entire route," she said.

"If you haven’t walked any of the sections yet, please do get a guide and get out into the beautiful Shropshire countryside. You will not be disappointed."