Mountain bike series comes to Llanfyllin

Local farmer, Peter Lewis, stepped in the offer his land for round one of the series that will be held on September 20.

Before the lockdown it had been due to be held in the Dyfi Forest but with a month to go landowners there made the decision to say it couldn't go ahead.

Mr Lewis, who is also a local councillor, says the event will be good for the town.

"We held a stage last year and it was a great day," he said.

"The event will bring riders into Llanfyllin and give them an idea of just what a lot we have to offer visitors. The town has a lot going for it with new shops opening and tourist doing well after lockdown."

He is ensuring that the event will also help Llanfyllin's Community Initiative Project.

A stage preview ride out of the course will be held, in socially distanced groups, on the day before the race and a donation of £5 per rider is being asked for to go to the iniative.

A spokesman for the Welsh Enduro Series said it had been a stressful few weeks trying to get a permit to use Dyfi Forest which landowners had not allowed.

"The quality of the Llanfyllin venue can guarantee that no one will be disappointed. It was used for the first-time last year and was an instant favourite with riders and I am grateful to landowner Peter Lewis for keeping this venue an option to us in this uncertain time. "