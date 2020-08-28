Influx of visitors to beauty spots over Bank Holiday fears

The bank holiday has already led to warnings from Shropshire Council to people not to go out if they feel unwell.

With better weather forecast people unable to take holidays this weekend are expected to instead opt for day trips.

An emergency clearway notice has been authorised for the four mile single track road that leads from the village of Llanrhaeadr to the Pistyll Rhaeadr waterfall.

Signs are expected to be in place in time for the weekend to deter people from parking along the road which has led to gridlock. Thousands of people have tried to visit the falls over recent weekend.

The road to the waterfall was impassable earlier this week when a tree fell during Storm Francis.

Community Council chairman, Councillor Sandra Bailey, said it had taken a big community effort to find solutions to the traffic chaos.

"The emergency order means it will be an offence to block the road," she said.

Telford and Wrekin Council has warned those planning to visit Ironbridge to be aware of the safe pedestrian zone that had been set up on The Wharfage, with not access to traffic between 10am and 6pm.

"There are over 250 pay and display car parking spaces available on Council owned car parks, " a spokesman said.

The National Trust is reminding people on its website that there are only a limited amount of spaces on its pay and display car park at the Carding Mill Valley, one of the other beauty spots choked by visitors when lockdown was eased.

Earlier this week Shropshire Council urged drinkers and pub-goers to stay safe and follow social distancing measures to help avoid another lockdown.

The council says it has had to investigate several cases where individuals who had tested positive visited pubs and bars in the county.

Nationally, there has also been spike in cases linked to pubs and bars across the country where customers have ignored measures put in place to keep them safe.

Councillor Dean Carroll said “Please follow any signage or instructions and remember to observe social distancing – that’s 2m where possible, or 1m as long as you follow the extra measures to keep yourself and others safe.

“If you feel unwell or have coronavirus symptoms, please stay at home to protect yourself and loved ones.”