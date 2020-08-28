Council to debate problem of huge farm vehicles on small lanes

The overview committee of Shropshire Council has asked representatives from the National Farmers’ Union and police attend its virtual meeting on Thursday.

Councillor Joyce Barrow called the debate saying the growth in the size of tractors, agricultural implements and harvesters was a worrying trend that had led to increasing complaints across the county.

However Councillor Dave Tremellen, Councillor for Highley, has spoken up for agriculture saying councillors should think carefully before “putting the boot into farmers”.

He said: “The size of modern farm vehicles reflects the changed nature of farming nowadays, necessary to make farming pay; to make economic sense fields are bigger and so the machinery needed to work them is bigger.

"That’s been the reality of rural life for at least a generation. It’s a case of welcome to the countryside.”

But Councillor Barrow said: “Verges are being ripped up and there have also been complaints about the standard of driving of those vehicles. I know I am not the only councillor in Shropshire to have such problems in their area,” she said.

“Shropshire is an agricultural county and farming is vital to the economy of the county. But the rise in the size of the vehicles is very worrying. They are getting bigger and bigger and there can be a danger to other road users.”

She said she was also worried that the mud carried by the agricultural vehicles was blocking drains on highways.

The debate on Thursday will look at how the council and partners can work together to make rural roads safer and how the impact of agricultural vehicles can be minimised.