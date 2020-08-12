More thunder forecast with river alerts

The north of the county was treated to a light display on Monday night as thunderstorms raged overhead on Monday night.

It let to a temporary flood alert on the River Severn north of Shrewsbury as the heavy rain that fell in Wales during the storms fed into the Vyrnwy and Severn.

The met office has warned that thunderstorms could hit the region again tonight (wed) and Thursday with showers or light rain then forecast across the weekend and into next week.

Chris Bainger from the Environment Agency said Tuesday's dramatic rise in river levels had been due to intense localised rainfall of up to 58mm in the Vyrnwy catchment and warned recreational river users to be alert.

There were no reports of lightning strikes on buildings during the storms in Shropshire.

Scores of people watched from their gardens and windows as the storms flashed through the clouds. Pam Metcalfe from Oswestry said the storms lasted about the town for about four hours

Rachel Heath added that the lightning was not the typical forked lightning.

"It was more akin to an Aurora like light show," she said.