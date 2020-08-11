Space age link up with council

The trial project will use up-to-the-minute data science to give care providers a chance in real time to find local suppliers for important kit such as medical equipment, personal protective equipment and cleaning products.

It will also encourage local businesses, who may struggle to deal with a predicted economic downturn, to diversify into new lines of work.

At the height of the coronavirus crisis councils and care home owners were struggling to source everything from PPE to replacement staff to deal urgently with the worst public health emergency in several generations.

Stevenson Astrosat Ltd says the coronavirus crisis has exposed weaknesses and gaps in the health and social care supply chain.

Working with the council and local care providers, Astrosat will pinpoint and map sources of supplies to support scores of care providers across the county.

This data will be matched with a database of suppliers who have signed up to provide a range of services to the public and private care market.

Andy Begley, Shropshire Council’s interim chief executive, said: “We have managed to get through these last few difficult months, but it just can’t be sensible for organisations across the UK to be chasing the same supplies from a small number of existing suppliers.

“Working with Astrosat we can build a local market for equipment and services and give a much-needed boost to our own local economy.

“We hope it will encourage businesses to think imaginatively about how they can adapt their systems and processes to produce new kinds of products for an emerging market. Why shouldn’t a factory owner with the right spec be making hand sanitiser or medical equipment?”

Suppliers who want to get involved can register now for free on a dedicated website at mysupplylynk.net.

The list of products and services in demand include PPE, medical equipment and aids, cleaning products, food, clothing, stationery and staffing.

If the trial is successful, the approach will be rolled out permanently across Shropshire, to the wider West Midlands and possibly nationally.

Arun Arumugam, Head of Sales at Stevenson Astrosat Limited, added: “It seems to us that this is a win-win for all involved. Data and technology have so much power to transform lives and help businesses in Shropshire grow and prosper.

“For us this is a really satisfying way to use our expertise and make a real difference to people’s lives.”