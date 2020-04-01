Menu

Advertising

Shropshire bin crews delighted at thank you messages from grateful public

By Sue Austin | Local Hubs | Published:

Shropshire's waste collection crews say they have been blown away by the amount of thank you messages they have had during the coronavirus crisis.

Some of the message for waste collection crews

Across the county, dozens of notes and pictures have been left on waste and recycling bins, boxes and bags – and all are greatly appreciated by the crews who are out and about every day as normal.

One of the messages for waste collection crews

Rainbow pictures have been painted by children from many houses.

Shropshire Council and its waste contractor Veolia said the crews wanted to say a huge thank you to all residents who have left a note or message for their waste collection crews in the past few days.

One of the messages for waste collection crews

Meanwhile, for the safety of the crews and residents, people are being asked to wait until the crews have emptied their bins or boxes before leaving the house to collect them .

One of the spin-offs of the lockdown is a big increase in the amount of green waste for the recycling crews as those staying at home tackle jobs in the garden.

One of the messages for waste collection crews
Local Hubs News Coronavirus Health
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News