Shropshire bin crews delighted at thank you messages from grateful public

Across the county, dozens of notes and pictures have been left on waste and recycling bins, boxes and bags – and all are greatly appreciated by the crews who are out and about every day as normal.

One of the messages for waste collection crews

Rainbow pictures have been painted by children from many houses.

Shropshire Council and its waste contractor Veolia said the crews wanted to say a huge thank you to all residents who have left a note or message for their waste collection crews in the past few days.

Meanwhile, for the safety of the crews and residents, people are being asked to wait until the crews have emptied their bins or boxes before leaving the house to collect them .

One of the spin-offs of the lockdown is a big increase in the amount of green waste for the recycling crews as those staying at home tackle jobs in the garden.