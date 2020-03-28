Three deaths in Shropshire and Telford

The latest figure published by NHS England, released today, reveal that two patients died yesterday (fri) and one patient on Thursday. Their families have been informed.

A statement from NHS England said that in England a further 246 people who tested positive for the Coronavirus had died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 935.

"Patients were aged between 33 and 100 years old and all but 13 patients had underlying health conditions.

London remains the major hotspot for deaths although numbers are rising in Birminham and Coventry and also in Portsmouth.