Urgent appeal to help Shropshire's rural communities

Shropshire Rural Communities Charity has set up its Community Resilience Fund to help groups and voluntary organisations financially affected as a result of the crisis.

The fund was originally established following February’s floods and is continuing to accept applications from groups impacted by the flooding.

Chief executive Julia Baron said: “When we first launched this appeal a few weeks ago we never imagined that our communities would be hit so hard again so soon.

“Despite the immense challenges, organisations across the county that are still able to operate are doing all they can to help those in vulnerable and in need.

“However, we don’t yet know what the full impact of this pandemic will be on all groups, which is why it’s vital that there is support for them in the aftermath of this crisis.

“If you can, please help us to help them so they can continue to help others.”

To donate to the appeal visit virginmoneygiving.com/fund/shropshirecommunity

Applications are currently open for community groups seeking financial support as a result of the floods.

"Details on how groups impacted by coronavirus can apply for funding will be available in due course," Julie said.

For more information, visit the Shropshire RCC website shropshire-rcc.org.uk

Shropshire Rural Communities Charity supports people to stay active and connected to their community and to maintain their health and independence so they live life to the full.