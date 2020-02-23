Menu

Flood warnings re-issued as river levels rise again

By Sue Austin | Local Hubs | Published:

Flood warnings have been re-issued across Shropshire and mid Wales after heavy rain over the Welsh hills yesterday. (Sat) .

As the clearing up continued along the rivers Seven and Teme the environment agency said water levels were rising again and revealed that a sewage works in mid Wales could be affected.

Warnings , meaning immediate action must be taken have been posted in Shropshire on the Severn at Pentre, Montford Bridge and for showground and quarry in Shrewsbury and upsteam in mid Wales for much of the length of the river from Newtown and through Welshpool - including the sewage works at Dolfor.

There are flood warnings for the River Vyrnwy at Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley on the Teme at Knighton and the Dee at Llangollen and Bangor-on-Dee.

The rising river levels came as many residents businesses and organisations along the Severn were cleaning up after the floods brought by Storm Dennis.

Ironbridge Rowing Club members are now hoping there will not be a repeat of the flooding after spending all day yesterday cleaning out their boathouse.

