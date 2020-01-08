Hundreds benefit from busiest festive season for Telford food bank

Telford Crisis Centre, which operates the borough's main distribution hub, handed over 100 parcels on December 23, making it the busiest Christmas ever for staff and volunteers.

The team was full of praise for donors including householders, businesses, schools and worship centres for coming it is aid.

Its website said: "This has been the busiest Christmas season we’ve ever had. Last week we received just as many donations in five days than we’d normally get in two months.

"We’d like to thank every single person that has made a donation for our Christmas project.

"Whether you’ve challenged your colleagues to a fundraising task, your family has done a reverse advent box, put some posters up around your offices, arranged a food collection for your company or building or you’ve simply spared a few pounds, we’ve been absolutely blown away by the support we’ve had.

"As always, a lot of our team give up their own personal time to help and we can’t thank you all enough for your hard work and dedication."

The service added that its bumper Christmas box day collection on December 23 ensured that 300 adults and children would have had a proper Christmas Day dinner.

"Thank you everyone - for your help. We’ve had just as many private and personal donations which have all been so kind and we’ve enjoyed meeting and speaking with you all.

"Thank you so much to our hard-working volunteers for sorting and processing everything, you’re fantastic," it stated.

The centre said it was also grateful to The Hub on the Hill, at Sutton Hill, for providing extra storage space, along with customer donations from Sainsbury’s Forge Retail Park branch and donations collected by Wrekin Housing Group staff.

The centre based, in Leegate Avenue, Leegomery, has reopened operations after the festive break. The food bank opened six years ago.