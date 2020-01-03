Shropshire's police force recruiting inspectors and student officers

West Mercia Police is searching for candidates of all ages and backgrounds to work with the public and help protect communities.

People with A-level equivalent qualifications can join as student officers, earning £21,525 per year as they study a policing degree in partnership with Staffordshire University.

Applicants with a degree can apply via the force's degree holder entry programme, which offers a salary of £22,550 while studying towards a postgraduate diploma in professional policing practice.

Candidates with middle management experience can join at inspector rank with a salary of £51,414.

Assistant Chief Constable Martin Evans said: “The New Year is often a time when people start reconsidering their career options. Joining West Mercia Police, you'll quickly find that policing is a challenging and rewarding career, with no two days ever the same.

“As a police officer, you'll get to learn new skills, meet new people and set out on a new career that could see you perhaps specialise as a firearms officer, dog handler or detective for example, or become the familiar face as part of a community policing team; or to progress through the ranks to become a senior leader.

"Our direct entry inspectors will utilise previous management skills and professional experience, combined with acquired policing knowledge to lead teams and be part of our problem-solving approach to local issues.

“We want to ensure that West Mercia Police reflects and represents all the communities we serve. With this in mind, we want to hear from as diverse range of people as possible particularly those who are looking for a change of career and want to use their skills, experience and passion to make a difference in their communities.

“The force supports its staff and, whilst the job can be demanding and challenging, we aim to be flexible around family and caring commitments.”

Inspector Lewis Lincoln-Gordon said: “Before joining the police through the direct entry inspector programme, I worked for social services as a senior social worker in child protection. I was impressed with West Mercia’s focus on vulnerability, which fitted with both my experience and passion.

“I feel very privileged to be an inspector, a direct entrant and above all, a police officer. It provides an opportunity to really help and support people when they really need it. I feel proud to be a part of the policing family and look forward to continuing my journey.”