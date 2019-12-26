Sales tradition continues in Shropshire

There were around 100 people queueing outside the Next store on the Meole Brace retail park, Shrewsbury when it opened this morning.

Throughout the morning a steady stream of shoppers braved the rain to find bargains in stores that opened both on the retail park and in the town centre.

Mother and daughter, Chloe Witcher and Louisa Bowen made the short journey from Bayston Hill to the retail park before breakfast.

Chloe, 18, said it was her first trip to the Boxing Day sales and that she was amazed by how manic it had been.

But she said she bought a lot of bargains.

"I bought a wonderful winter coat and some things for my bedroom," she said.

Louisa said she took had bought lots of new items for her wardrobe, all half price.

Sisters Sam Griffiths and Nat Florey-Abbotts from Oswestry along with Nat's husband, Rich, travelled from Oswestry.

The couple have a year old baby, Autumn, who stayed at home with her grandma and Nat said she had been looking for baby clothes.

"All the 'babygros' had gone but I still bought some lovely clothes for her," she said.

Sam meanwhile bought a selection of bargains including her wrapping paper for next Christmas.