Shropshire recycling centre bosses urge residents to separate rubbish

The Midlands director of Veolia, which provides waste disposal and recycling services around the county, said it was important to give unwanted products a new lease of life.

Director Steve Mitchell added: "Many who visit our Household Recycling Centres (HRC) tend to be having a clear out.

"Some people throw everything into black rubbish bags and put them in the general waste section on site.

"This waste does not get recycled and so I encourage residents to take a moment and think about the items going into the rubbish sacks and have a sort through before they load their car.

"Is there plastic, wood or batteries mixed in with your waste? These items can be recycled if they are separated correctly, as we have different containers on site to collect these.

“Separating the waste before you load your vehicle makes it quicker and easier to place items in the right container at the HRC.

"The more items we can recycle, the better, helping the environment and giving unwanted products a new lease of life.

“If anyone is unsure where to put something or if you need assistance unloading your car, just ask us for some help, it is what we are here for.”

HRCs located throughout Shropshire can be found on council websites and are open from 9am to 5pm except on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.