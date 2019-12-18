West Mercia Police:Commissioner launches rural communities campaign

It is part of a new campaign aimed at helping communities in the West Mercia Police region feel connected, safer and less isolated.

The Rural Focus campaign will coincide with the launch of Mr Campion's rural crime strategy and is being set up ensure the voices of residents in hamlets and villages are heard, improving the confidence people have in the police and making remote areas feel more connected.

Next month Mr Campion and his team will be visiting a number of places to chat with members of the public on a one to one basis to discuss any concerns or issues, so that action can be taken.

Event

The first event will be on January 3, from 3-5pm at Little Wenlock Village Hall, Malthouse Bank, Telford.

Mr Campion said: “Rural crime has an impact that is more than just financial. It can make people feel isolated and unsafe, affecting the wellbeing of individuals and communities.

"As commissioner I want you to be safe and feel safe. This campaign builds on the work I’ve done previously, the investments I’ve made and the feedback I’ve had from you, on the issues that matter the most. I’d encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity to have your voice heard at the highest level and to work together to make rural communities safer.”

Specialist rural and business officers and safer neighbourhood policing teams will also offer crime prevention tips and distribute free SmartWater packs to protect homes and businesses.

For more details see the website westmercia-pcc.gov.uk/ruralfocus