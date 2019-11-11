Armistice Day: Shropshire falls silent to remember

To commemorate the centenary of the first two-minute silence, held on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, poignant ceremonies were attended across the county.

Following on from a busy Remembrance Sunday, armed forces personnel at RAF Cosford turned out in their numbers for the occasion.

Squadron leader Chris Wilson said: "Every year at 11am on the 11th, assuming it's on a weekday, we invite everyone who can come outside our station headquarters to commemorate armistice day.

"We had a 20 minute service with a two-minute silence in the middle. About 300 people were there, from our youngest trainees through to the most senior personnel.

"All three services were represented. Every part of RAF Cosford was represented.

"Nowadays, because of the parts of the world we've found ourselves in the past, a lot of us have been remembering people we've lost.

"As a young man when I first joined up, you tended to be thinking about people who had gone before you."

He added: "We've had a very busy remembrance weekend. We had a lot of people at Cosford on Sunday with people coming from as far away as Mansfield.

"We've sent people to different places as well. We've had our people in Dudley and Wolverhampton. We sent some trainees to St Omer RAF Memorial in France. We have a good relationship with them over there.

"This is probably the most important weekend in our calendar, and we always have to make sure we remember those who have gone before us."

The tradition of a two-minute silence to remember the dead began exactly a year after the end of World War One.

At Telford College, public services students led the formalities, putting on a remembrance parade in the college's main hall.

Staff and students attended the event, which was organised by public services tutor, Archie Walkerdine. Students, cadets and service men/women marched and read remembrance poems prior to the silence.

The foundation work skills group also created a poppy display and were selling merchandise for the British Legion in their pop-up shop.

Mr Walkerdine, who is also an ex-serviceman, said: "They've put a lot of great effort into it. That's what today's all about. You can do as much work prior to the day. It's important that we get together and show our respects. It was really is a good college effort to mark our respects."

The county yet again threw its support behind the Royal British Legion, veterans and service forces personnel to mark Remembrance Day and Armistice Day.

One of the most determined fundraisers is The Plough Inn, Wellington, which holds events all year round to raise money.

This year the team covered the interior of the King Street pub with poppy decorations.

Jim Hunter, of the fundraising committee said: "We decorate the pub every year, but its gets bigger and bigger every year. We put the sandbags round the windows and decorated them with poppies. We get the templets and cut them out. Even customers help to to cut them out while they're here sipping drinks.

"We collect the old wreaths from All Saints Church and recycle those by putting them in here instead.

"It's been a good effort this year. We also keep a bucket collection in the run up the November 11 for the Royal British Legion which has raised £35.

"The members from the Wellington branch came in after the parade and had refreshments."