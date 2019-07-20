Menu

New police vehicles to take to the road

By Lucy Todman | Local Hubs | Published:

Dedicated rural and business crime vehicles will soon be on the roads of West Mercia, following funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner.

West Mercia Police Assistant Chief Constable Martin Evans with Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion

The five new vehicles, with the distinctive ‘Rural Matters’ and ‘We Don’t Buy Crime’ branding, will be based across the force area and will be used by officers to support rural communities and work to reduce crime.

PCC John Campion said: “Officers can often spend a large amount of time travelling around the large swathes of countryside that makes up West Mercia - supporting communities and businesses to prevent crime, and cope and recover quickly when it does occur.

“We’ve invested in additional officers and I want to make sure that they have the right tools needed to carry out their roles effectively and efficiently. I also hope that communities will be reassured, when they see these new vehicles, that there is preventative work taking place within the area they live.”

